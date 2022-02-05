Bad Governance, Corruption Responsible For Coups In Africa — US Army Chief

The Commander, United State of America African Command, General Stephen Townsend, has attributed the spate of coups in some African Countries to lack of good governance and corruption.

In the last 18 months, the military has seized power in Mali, Chad, Sudan and Burkina Faso.

Speaking during a virtual press briefing on Thursday, Townsend disclosed that the US government and military frowned on the development, saying that it was undermining democracy in the continent.

He said, “Soldiers are undermining democracy in Africa. I cannot tell you why there are so many coups in Africa, I think the continent has enjoyed over 20 years of irregular and unconstitutional change of government but in the last year we have seen a number of them, I don’t know why all that is but it has to do with lack of good governance and corruption.

“The US does not support and condone unconstitutional change of government and the broader effect they have on democracy and the progress of democracy but I think the lack of good governance and corruption are behind much of that.”

Townsend also lamented the expansion of the Islamic State fighters in many African countries.

Read AlsoECOWAS: No excuse for change of government by coup —OsinbajoCoup: Osinbajo in Accra for ECOWAS meeting on Burkina Faso, Mali, GuineaUPDATED: Mane scores as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach AFCON final

He said, “Military intervention alone cannot end the expansion and the attacks carried out by these terrorist groups, adding that it should be supported by good governance and development.

“ISIS groups continue to expand, crippling towards coastal states and we have seen recent attacks in Togo and Ivory Coast, to me this attack shows the expansion and we are concerned about it.

“While military intervention is only part of the solution to this problem which we would continue to help local forces, we have had tactical success but we have to have the support of good governance and development as long as we don’t have this, I think the terrorists would continue to take advantage of this and continue to expand.”

https://punchng.com/bad-governance-corruption-responsible-for-coups-in-africa-us-army-chief/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...