Bandits Abduct 10 Persons In Ondo, Demand ₦100 Million Ransom

Gunmen Abduct 10 Persons in Ondo, Demand N100m Ransom

No fewer than 10 persons have been kidnapped by suspected gunmen in a farm at Ayede Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State

THISDAY gathered that those abducted included a farmer, identified as Femi Alawiye, and his workers.

It was gathered that the victims were kidnapped in the farm last Saturday evening.

The source said: “Last Saturday evening, he (Alawiye) was called on the phone that his farm was on fire, and he quickly rushed to the scene. On getting to the farm, the armed men suddenly appeared and whisked them away to an unknown destination.”

A family member of the kidnapped farmer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the criminals had contacted his family to demand N100million ransom, and after series of negotiation, the sum was reduced to N10million

“Some hours after the adduction, the kidnappers called the family on phone to demand N100milion, and that failure to produce the money; we may not see them again. Five of them (farm workers) were later released.

“Later, after the negotiation they reduced the ransom to N10milion. But the family is yet to raise the money. That is where we are now. As I am speaking with you, all of them (victims) are still in the den of the kidnappers.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

Odunlami said: “Our men are already in the bush in search the victims, and we are sure they would be rescued.”

