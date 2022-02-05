Bandits Set Security Base Ablaze In Niger State, Impound Military Vehicle

Community Secondary School, Allawa in Shororo Local Government Area of Niger State has been reportedly set ablaze by bandits who invaded the community around midnight Thursday.

Although details of casualties were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the bandits launched the attack on the school serving as a security base in the area.

Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the Co-Convener of Concern Shiroro Youths, told our correspondent that the terrorists stormed the town and headed straight to the military camp and thereafter ambushed the Joint Security Task Force stationed in the town.

He said, “During the deadly encounter, the terrorists after setting ablaze Allawa Secondary School which is now serving as the military camp also ransacked the armoury, carted away the military patrol van and evacuated foodstuff therein among other things.”

“That we are now hopeless, hapless and helpless is a huge understatement as our survival has since been placed on life support. Our vulnerability has reached the highest boiling point to the extent of now living at the mercy of dreaded criminals. This current reality is unfortunate, disheartening, saddening and frightening.”

Many communities have suffered bandits’ attacks in the last few days, leading to the death of many while several others have also been displaced.

Efforts to get the police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive as his number was not reachable as of the time of filing this report.

He had also yet to reply to a text message sent to him.

