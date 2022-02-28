Bandits That Attacked Bida Emirate Found, 8 Neutralized – Niger Government

We have rounded up bandits that attacked Bida Emirate, neutralized eight – Niger govt

The Niger State Government has revealed that security personnel in the state have rounded up bandits that invaded several communities in Bida Emirate.

It also stated that so far, about eight of the bandits have been neutralized, even as others are holed up by the bank of River Kaduna.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal security, Emmanuel Umar, made the disclosure in Minna at a press briefing after an emergency security meeting at Government House.

He explained that the gunmen stormed the area about two days ago and when they noticed heavy security presence along the Wushishi cattle routes, they turned to Lavun and Kutigi Local Governments of the state and attacked communities.

“The security and local vigilantes engaged the bandits in a gun battle during which eight bandits were killed.

They moved over to Laun and Kutigi local governments and to the flanks of river Kaduna up to Dabban community.

“They are currently rounded up in the area and we hope to neutralise them,” the commissioner further explained.

Umar disclosed that presently, security agencies have fully mobilized to the area supported by airstrikes.

He assured residents of the area that the government is committed to flushing out terrorists from the state.

“I am happy to tell you that the security agencies and the local communities are more committed to wipe out terrorists as we employ new strategy,” he stated.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/27/we-have-rounded-up-bandits-that-attacked-bida-emirate-neutralized-eight-niger-govt/

