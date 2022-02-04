‘Bank Official Asked Me To Pray Over Erroneous Transfer’

Good afternoon comrades. Please, forgive me if I am in the wrong section.

I made an Erroneous Transfer on the 6th of January from my Gtbank account to another Gtbank account. I went to the bank to complain and I was given a form to fill. Infact, I was told the account has been blocked so there’s no way the owner can withdraw the money. I was expecting the customer care official to move my money back since it has been verified that I did the transfer truely.

The funniest reply I got was that I should go and pray to God to touch the owner of the account. ABEG, WETIN CONCERN GOD with transfer? Please, any idea how I can get my money back?. Your advice will be appreciated. It’s just 30k

