BBNaija Couple, Teddy-A & BamBam Are Expecting Their Second Child – A Boy (Video)

Big Brother Naija stars, Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A and Oluwabamike Olawunmi aka Bambam have announced that they are expecting their second child, a baby boy, IGBERETV reports.

The couple shared the news in an episode of their TV show, Uncut With BamTeddy.

In the video, Teddy A amd Bam Bam visit the gym, where Teddy proceeds to regulate the exercises Bam Bam can engage in.

He says: “I’m a little particular about the type of exercises she does right now because she’s still in the early phase of our little prince coming.”

Bam Bam then says: “I kind of like how protective of me he is; he’s always like oh don’t do too much baby, don’t break your nails.

“He’s really sweet, though, thank you, baby.”

The couple met as housemates on season 3 of Big Brother Naija. They began dating in the house and continued their relationship after they exited the show.

They announced their engagement on August 4, 2019.

Their traditional wedding held on September 7, 2019, and their church wedding took place on November 16 2019, in Dubai, UAE.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter Zendaya, in 2020.

Below is the video which captured the moment the announcement of their second child was made.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NB0lAb7k_Q

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZCZhvmFXJ0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

