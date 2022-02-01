BBNaija Star, Kiddwaya Discusses Mental Health With Obi Cubana (Video)

Nigerian Billionaire and Business Mogul, Obi Iyiegbu, well known as Obi Cubana, has urged the public to put effort into checking out on some people to know what they are going through, stating that he has chosen to take life easy because empty we came into this world and empty we will go out of the world.

The billionaire made this known during a call-in live show that was held by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season five contestant, Terseer Kiddwaya, on his Facebook page.

The topic of their discussion was based on mental health.

Kiddwaya then asked the business magnate the last time he has ever been asked “how are you doing? How is your mental health?”

In response, Cubana said; “how are you doing is an everyday question. But how is your mental health, is rare.

Because it depends on the person asking it might mean well, but you that is being asked might take an offense not knowing that this person is trying to know what’s going on with you.”

Kiddwaya further stated;“but don’t you think that is a problem in the society especially in Nigeria? Everyone says; how far, how you doing? But nobody says to anybody how you doing with your head.

We create a society where everybody is afraid to speak about mental health, but people are struggling and I feel like we as celebrities need to do more to shine a light on this very serious issue.

The men rate of suicide is higher than women and in Nigeria, we don’t have a current figure to tell you what those numbers are.”

He further asked Obi Cubana if he had ever gone through any mental challenge before and he replied:

“Because if my mindset to life from day one, I choose to take life easy, to manage every situation.

I have this natural belief that empty we come and empty we leave. Personally, I have never had a mental problem, but people go through a lot daily and I think it will be nice when we check up on people.

Not just how are you but to find out how the person truly is. You might not be in a position to solve the problem but when you asked, you kind of take out a big trunk of weight from the person.

The person might sit down and open up to you. These days people are afraid of revealing what they are going through so that it will not become a public discussion. When that person tells you, treat it with utmost confidentiality.”

Watch the video below,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8q8-3WKI5E

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...