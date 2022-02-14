BBNaija’s Angel Gets 2 Plots Of Land, Other Items On Her 22nd Birthday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaKzeAVLawM

Fans Gift BBNaija’s Angel 2 Plots Of Land, And A Truckload Of Other Items On Her 22nd Birthday (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith has received two plots of land and a load other items from her fans as birthday gift, IGBERETV reports.

Angel turned 22 on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Angel streamed the occasion on Instagram Live and captured the moment she received the documents and loads of other gift items which included money cake, gift boxes and an array of cash bouquet. Some ladies could be heard hailing the Angel, describing her as a landlady and land owner.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ8fcc0sZee/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Angel also took to her Instagram handle on Sunday 13th February to celebrate her birthday. She shared new photos of herself with the caption;

“Dear Angel,

Happy birthday,

22 years ago; today; Eledumare thought of every image and he created you intricately, soil and soul involved ; and after he finished moulding you, he looked at you smiled and said “she is perfect” it didn’t matter that you had an open bite or legs that curved, you were his masterpiece. Oh to be a baby, that took its first breath in a foreign world, eyes wide open but still so closed, oh to roam about the room with no thoughts except when your mother would get home but you’re a woman, that has indeed lived beyond her years and as well learnt, but you’re a woman that has broken into different intricate pieces and as well rebuilt those pieces, but you’re a woman that has prepared her resting place and laid her head with tears in her eyes while dreaming; but you’re a woman; full of dreams; accomplished and yet to. You’re a woman; a 22 year old woman, that has laughed and cried and toiled. May the soil Eledumare used to create you never cave Angel. Cheers to another trip around the sun.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ6lfGvoetl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...