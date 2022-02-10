BBNaija’s Cross Shares Sexy Video With Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-Wife (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Sunday Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross has shared a sexy video of himself and Maureen Esisi popularly known as Red Vigor, IGBERETV reports.

In the video now currently trending on TikTok, the popular brand influencer was seen in sexy positions with Cross as they rocked their bodies to the sound of the music.

Red Vigor shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption;

“We be TikToking for a Second @crossda_boss❤️

Who is your Valentine?”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZxLNPPADSx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Red Vigor is the ex-wife of popular Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu. Her marriage to the Nollywood actor was reportedly over in 2020 following alleged infidelity on the part of Red Vigor.

https://igberetvnews.com/1414294/bbnaijas-cross-shares-sxy-video-blossom-chukwujekwus-ex-wife-photos/

