Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin took to Instagram to shared topless beach photos, IGBERETV reports.

The reality TV star wore only panties and a straw hat in the photos. A part of her breast was visible, as she only used her hand to cover her breast.

“Not perfect but unique,” she captioned the photos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaenKWQNzG6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...