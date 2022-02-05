Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony In Pictures

Despite freezing temperatures and tight Covid restrictions, Beijing on Friday tried its best to celebrate the start of a Winter Olympics chilled even before its start by the pandemic, frosty relations with the West, and a dose of been-there-done-that indifference.

Thousands of invited spectators braved a several-hour ordeal just to get to the opening ceremony in Beijing, where the Chinese capital became the only city to open both a Summer and Winter Games

[img][/img]

[img][/img]

Source: https://ogunnewshub.com/photos-from-the-opening-of-beijing-winter-olympics/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...