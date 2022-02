Bella Shmurda has responded after Lagos State University (LASU) encouraged him to return to school and earn his degree.

The singer took to Twitter to respond while tagging LASU

He wrote: “4 years in LASU is really nothing.

“Better get tha money! The economy is starving.”

https://mydailyplug.com/bella-shmurda-responds-after-lasu-begged-him-to-return-to-the-school-and-earn-his-degree/

