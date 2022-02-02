Benin-Auchi Expressway: Troops Kill 3 Kidnappers, Recover Arms (Photos)

Troops of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army(NA) acting on credible intelligence have taken out 3 kidnappers, who are believed to be part of the notorious kidnap cum robbery gang terrorizing the ever busy Auchi-Benin road in Edo state today, 2 February 2022. The kidnappers met their waterloo while on their nefarious operation along the axis. They however ran out of luck, as the vigilant troops swooped on them, engaging them in a gun duel that led to the elimination of three members of the gang, while others fled in different directions.

The gallant troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Pump Action Shotgun and other dangerous weapons.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track the fleeing criminals and free up that corridor from all forms of violent crime.

The NA wishes to enjoin the general public, particularly the good people of Edo to continue to expose criminal elements in their localities to law enforcement agencies. They are also urged to go about their normal activities as efforts are in place to ensure seamless security.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

2 February 2022



HQ Nigerian Army

