Between Daddy Freeze And A Follower Who Asked Him For Financial Support (Pix)

Social media commentator and media personality, Daddy Freeze, has tackled a follower who slid into his DM on Instagram to ask for financial assistance.

Between Daddy Freeze

Freeze shared a screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram and asked for people’s opinion on his response. In the chat, the follower had requested for money to buy a flight ticket because his visa had almost expired.

“Good evening sir, please sir I need your financial assistance to get a flight ticket before my visa expires. God bless you sir,” he wrote.

Responding, the controversial media personality pointed out that the follower has been sending him posters about a dry fast, and told him to ask the people he is on the fast with to help him instead.

“You are sending me advert for dry fast. Those people drying the fast with you should render financial assistance. Stay blessed,” he wrote.

