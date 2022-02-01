Bill Seeking To Reduce Advance Payment In FCT, Passes Second Reading In Senate

The Senate has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to regulate rent payments in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A Bill for an Act to Regulate the mode of payment of rent on Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and for other matters connected therewith, 2022 (SB. 893)

This bill was sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West). In his lead debate, he said the Bill will make life (less) stressful for the downtrodden in the Federal Capital Territory.

“In the FCT, landlords demand between one to three years advance rent. This automatically have a huge burden on the masses. Our economy has not fared better in supporting the advance payment. This tenancy system has continuously impoverish Nigerians.

“Many residents of FCT are finding it difficult to cope with huge rent payment therefore legislation must be made towards a better society.

“This Bill seeks to reduce advance payment for new tenants to three months, seeks to protect low income earners from any form of oppression, seeks to provide a window of legal action for any form of oppression and a safety net for landlords against any tenant.

“This Bill is targeted at making life meaningful for people who voted all of us as lawmakers,” he stressed.

Some Senators back bill

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger North) & Deputy Chief Whip of the 9th Senate:

“Let me state that I support this Bill, and I want to commend Senator Smart Adeyemi for bringing this Bill which will be one of the most people centered Bill.”

“Many residents in the FCT are groaning under this difficult system where many people are expected to pay house rent in advance. I think we are doing the right thing if we look at the intendment of this Bill.”

Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East):

“I rise to totally support this Bill. We have to do something for the masses of this country. Most of the people are salary earners and some of them their three years income cannot pay the advance payment.”

“Even in advance countries, rents are paid monthly, not in advance. I therefore support this Bill and urge my colleagues to support it.”

Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South):

Tenants — many of whom receive meagre salaries — are forced to pay rent annually in advance and this encourages corruption.

“Where we operate a system that makes it difficult for people to survive, then we may not be able fight corruption notwithstanding the resources deployed for the purpose.”

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP, Enugu East) oppose bill

“The issue of rental payment either in advance or monthly is economical and should be driven by market forces. I therefore oppose and oppose rigorously this Bill.”

His position, however, did not stop the passage of the bill for second reading.

The Bill is read the Second Time and referred to the Committee on Housing to report back in four weeks.

The Nigerian Senate

