Bill To Enforce Teaching Of History In Schools Introduced In Senate

Bill To Enforce Teaching Of History In Secondary, Tertiary Schools Introduced In Senate

A bill seeking to enforce the teaching of Nigeria’s history across secondary and tertiary schools has been introduced in the Senate.

Sponsored by Senator Adeyemi Oriolowo, the bill was read for the first time during Tuesday’s plenary in the Senate chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It is titled ‘Compulsory Inclusion of Nigerian History in the Curriculum of Secondary and Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria Bill, 2022”.

Others introduced and read the first time include Federal University of Agriculture Sabongida Lantang, Plateau State (Establishment) Bill, 2022 by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and Federal University of Entrepreneur Onitsha (Establishment) Bill, 2022 by Senator Stella Oduah.

The two other bills are National Metallurgical Development Centre Act (Repeal) Bill, 2022 by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, and Companies and Allied Matters (CAC) Act 2020 (Amendment) Bill, 2022 by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, had led the principal officers into the chamber after which the official prayers were taking, setting the stage for the commencement of the day’s proceedings.

Senator Mpigi Barinada, thereafter, moved for the adoption of the votes and proceedings of Wednesday last week, and it was seconded by Senator Ibrahim Hadejia.

Following the introduction of the new bills, the lawmakers proceeded to consider four other bills for the second reading.

They are a Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology Saakperwa Tai Ogoni, Rivers State and for other matters connected therewith, 2022 by Senator Barinada; a Bill for an Act to Regulate the mode of payment of rent on Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and for other matters connected therewith, 2022 by Senator Smart Adeyemi; a Bill for an Act to provide for the Establishment of the Solid Minerals Development Bank and for other related matters therein, 2022 by Senator Yakubu Oseni; and a Bill for an Act to Amend the National Health Act No. 8 2014 to improve quality health care delivery through the inclusion and participation of the private sector and for other matters connected therewith, 2022 by Senator Oloriegbe.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/02/01/bill-to-enforce-teaching-of-history-in-secondary-tertiary-schools-introduced-in-senate/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...