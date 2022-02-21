Billionaire, Arthur Eze Dances And Beats Igbo Musical Instrument (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIDUs-QN5dQ

Arthur Eze is the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum; he is also a Philanthropist and a Politician

Arthur Eze dances and beats Alo to his satisfaction.

