Bishop Obinim Arrested And Fined For Illegally Using Strobe Lights And Siren

…Akropong Magistrate Court Fines Bishop Obinim And His Driver GH¢1,200 (N76k)

Controversial Ghanaian cleric and founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim and his driver have been fined GH¢ 1,200 for illegally using strobe lights and sirens, IgbereTV reports.

Bishop Obinim and his driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman were reportedly captured in a video driving a Toyota Landcruiser fitted with strobe lights and siren contrary to the country’s road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

Police investigation upon a review of the video footage led to the arrest of the driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman, and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The duo were handed the fine by an Akropong Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The court further ordered them to remove all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle. Under the supervision of the police, the strobe lights and sirens were removed and same retained by the police.

The police added in a statement;

“We are appealing to car owners to stop fixing strobe lights and sirens, which they are not entitled to, on their vehicles. Car owners who flout the law will be prosecuted”



