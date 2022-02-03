Black Soot In Rivers: ‘My Nose Looks Like Exhaust & Charcoal’ (Pictures)

I heared from a taxi driver Black soot has reduced in Port Harcourt but I can tell u all the Port Harcourt po fire people has come to oyigbo. Yesterday my nose were so so painful this early morning I can feel it in my mouth. Pls guy below is how my nose looks like charcoal when I clean it with wipes. I wish this can be on frontpage so it might probably reach his excellency Governor Nyesom Wike. To take the same measure in oyigbo we are dying here.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2006547996171276&id=100004482843720

