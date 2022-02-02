Black Soot: They Have Returned With A New Strategy & In Full Force! (Pics)

I wrote about this early this year, about how my white ceiling fan looked like. Here’s the link: https://www.nairaland.com/6929893/black-soot-what-ceiling-fan

And guess what? They started fishing these guys out in their numbers, closing down their camps and the rest of it. It brought a great relief to us, for at least 3 weeks. Just imagine we are happy for breathing in fresh air for just 3 weeks, the fresh air that God gave to us!

Now these people are back! In full force. And I mean it 100%. They now refine these illegal products in the cover of the night! Before when they do it in the day time, everyone sees where the smoke is coming from. What they did was take a break, re-strategize and come back. I was sitting outside yesterday and saw a portion of the clouds very black, way darker than the rest. And waking up this morning, look at the bonnet of my car. The tiles that were white for 3 weeks are now black.

That thing that the Rivers State government did to these guys that made them cease operations for 3 weeks, they should continue with it, cause it really worked.

Please move this to front page. Cause we are tired of this oscillatory growth.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...