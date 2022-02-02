Boko Haram Terrorists Kill JTF Commander, Maliya Ibrahim In Borno (Photos)

A senior commander of the civilian joint task force in Borno state, Maliya Ibrahim has died after his vehicle stepped on An EID on Biu-Dambua road.

The deceased was driving in the vehicle with another person when their car stepped on the destructive device.

It was gathered that they both died in the accident.

Sources sources said the bomb was planted by Boko Haram terrorists after a recent bombing along Biu-Damboa Road.

the deceased was always at the forefront rendering assistance to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in fighting insurgents and other insecurity related issues bedeveling Southern Borno.



Source: https://salemgists.com/boko-haram-terrorists-eliminates-jtf-commander-maliya-ibrahim-in-borno-photos/

