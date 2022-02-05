Bola Ige With Undergraduate Friends At The University College Ibadan, 1953

Undergraduate friends at the University College Ibadan, 1953 all decked out in traditional threads:

Standing from left to right: Bola Ige (later Oyo State Governor in the 2nd Republic), Caleb Olaniyan (Later Professor of Zoology, University of Lagos), Akin Mabogunje (Later Professor of the Geography University of Ibadan).

Sitting left to right: Tamunobere Oforiokuma (businessman and accountant. He was president of the Calabar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mines & Agriculture NACCIMA) and Michael Adebayo Ifaturoti (later Chairman, Oyo State Public Service Commission)

