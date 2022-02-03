Boyfriend Stabbed Lover To Death Then Lay In Bed Next To Her Body In UK (Pics)

DATE ‘MURDER’ Boyfriend ‘stabbed lover to death then lay in bed next to her body’ on her FIRST trip to meet him after online romance.

A BOYFRIEND murdered his girlfriend then lay in bed next to her body after she flew to the UK to visit him for the first time, a court heard.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was found stabbed to death in Chelmsford, Essex, on Tuesday after worried neighbours called police.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, and her boyfriend Jack Sepple, 23

Her boyfriend Jack Sepple, 23, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder.

The court was told he was discovered on his phone on a bloodstained bed next to Ashley’s dead body when police arrived.

Canadian Ashley was on a six-month tourist visa and came to Britain after meeting Sepple online, it was said.

Tattoo-covered Sepple spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the short hearing.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Lovestruck Ashley shared a series of beaming photos on her Facebook as she explored London with Sepple.

Her Facebook revealed she was leaving her home in Vernon, British Columbia, to move to Chelmsford more than 2,000 miles away in November.

Sepple appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court todayCredit: PA

Photos showed the pair hugging outside popular tourist spots in London as she branded him “my bestie”.

In pictures shared on January 11, the couple have their arms wrapped around one another near Buckingham Palace and Big Ben in London.

Other pictures shared on January 18 by Jack’s mum show Ashley joined the family for a trip to the historic town of Rye in East Sussex.

Emergency crews were scrambled to the block of flats on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

Sadly Ashley couldn’t be saved and was declared dead at the scene.

Police later confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with Ashley’s death.

Her heartbroken big sister, Hailey Wadsworth, vowed to get justice for her sibling.

She wrote on Facebook: “My poor baby sister we will get justice baby girl I love you so much I miss you everyday your big sissy loves you.”

Ashley’s heartbroken friends in Canada have paid tribute to the churchgoing teen.

Ashley posted pictures from her trip

‘SPECIAL ANGEL’

Her best friend Tianna Kowalchuk posted a series of touching photos of she and Ashley smiling together at graduation.

She said: “Probably one of the worst feelings is losing your best friend. A best friend is more than a boyfriend, a sibling and even a parent.

“A best friend is someone you can genuinely tell everything to. It’s someone you can tell about stuff that you may not even be able to tell your parents. It’s someone who will never judge you for needing to vent or rant about something that is bothering you. It’s someone you always feel comfortable around.

Tributes have flooded in for the teenCredit: SWNS

“I’m sorry there wasn’t more I or anyone else could do to help you. But God has you in his hands now, we have you in our hearts forever.”

Ashley’s aunt, Rosie Turcotte, wrote on Facebook: “I am so angry, sad and f***ing mad.

“Want to say so much right now, but mama always said if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all.

“Another special Angel gone way too soon.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

DCI Scott Egerton, Major Investigation Team, investigating, said: “I know that incidents like this will shock and sadden the community, but our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community.

Paramedics battled to save Ashley but she was declared dead at the scene

“We have a team of dedicated officers working around the clock to establish the circumstances which led to a woman losing her life.

Her sister, Hailey Wadsworth, has vowed to get justice for her siblingCredit: Facebook

“The investigation is progressing well, but we will remain on scene for a few more days whilst we continue to gather evidence and establish the facts.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting crime incident 717 of February 1.

