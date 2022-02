SAD NEWS THIS EVENING

An Ex-boyfriend arrived with thugs to disrupt traditional marriage of Miss Idara Elijah Okon held at Chief Elijah Okon Edet Compound at Afaha Efiat Iman, Etinan LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

The Ex-boyfriend (Sampson Effiong Eto) is insisting that the girl must refund the N22 million naira he spent on her while they were dating.



Source: https://mobile.facebook.com/groups/125858332136568/permalink/529225048466559/

