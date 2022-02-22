Buhari, APC Govs Meet Over National Convention

President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress(APC) Governor’s are in a closed-door meeting in the Executive Council Chamber of of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started around 3pm, was rescheduled following postponement of the earlier one by President Buharinlast week just before he traveled to Belgium for the EU-African Summit.

The meeting has 18 members of the Progressives Governors Forum(PGF) are in attendance.

They are Governors of Yobe, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Lagos, Borno, Niger, Gombe, Osun, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kano, Imo, Kogi, Ogun and Plateau States.

Anambra Deputy Govenor is also in attendance.

