Buhari Committed To Achieving Peace In Nigeria – Minister Of Police Affairs

President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to achieving peace in the country, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, has assured.

He gave the assurance at the sensitization campaign on the Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) activities for the Northwest in Sokoto Thursday.

He said the president had been providing security agencies, particularly, the police with all the necessary support and equipment to achieve this.

On the PPCC, he explained that the initiative was in furtherance of the president’s quest to achieving people centric security arrangements.

“Arrangements which prioritizes respect for citizen’s right, address genuine cases of infractions, to promote inclusiveness in policing arrangements, and to advance peace and security for national development,” he said

He noted that the choice of the North West zone for the second edition of the sensitization campaign was to elicit support towards decapitating terrorists threatening peace and security in the zone.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Temitope Fashedemi, said the PPCC was borne out of the government’s desire to eliminate all sorts of unprofessional conduct by the police.

