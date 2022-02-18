The Presidency has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is healthier than most young Nigerians criticizing him over his health.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Nigerians were now appreciating the fact that the President is in good health.

Shehu spoke on Thursday in an interview on Channels Television, while responding to a question on the President’s outfit in Brussels, Belgium.

The President is currently in Brussels, Belgium, for the sixth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) summit.

When asked to speak on Buhari’s outfit in Belgium, Shehu said some of Buhari’s recent pictures had shown that he was healthier.

He said: “The President is keen. For us, what is most impressive here is that people are beginning to appreciate that the President is in good health and it was manifested from some of these pictures that they came across.

“That should dispel whatever fears that some people have. A lot of rumours concerning his health and all of that, generated by people of ill will, people who know nothing about these things.

“We keep saying this that the President is healthier than a lot of the young people who are attacking him on these matters. This continues to be proved by his outings as we have seen in Belgium.”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/18/buhari-healthier-than-most-nigerian-youths-attacking-him-garba-shehu/

