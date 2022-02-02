Buhari Shares Photo, Congratulates Guinea Bissau President, Embalo For Surviving Coup

I have spoken with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau.

I was very pleased to hear from him that the situation has been brought under control and that all is well; normalcy has been fully restored in the country.

I congratulated him on surviving the coup attempt, and commended the country’s loyal troops for the show of patriotism which led to their spectacular victory over disloyal military elements.

The attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea Bissau is totally condemnable. Guinea-Bissauans and the Embalo administration will comtinue to enjoy the goodwill and support of the government and people of Nigeria.

I look forward to working with President Embalo to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between our sisterly nations, and the defence and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub-region, and the entire continent.



Muhammadu Buhari

