Buhari Should Hand Over Power To Me – Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over power to him when he leaves n 2023.

The former Lagos governor had openly declared his intention to contest for President in 2023.

During his visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife and Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, in Osun State, to seek their support, Tinubu said he stood with Buhari ahead of the 2015 election when he was contesting to be President.

“We went around the country in 2013 to campaign for Buhari. Again in 2019, we stood with him and he won,” he said.

“He will soon finish his tenure. I am saying they should not just leave the post; they should hand it over to me. I cannot demand it alone. I must seek your assistance.

“If monarchs in the region unite and ask for it, if we ask for the presidency gently that they should hand it over to us, I am ready to take over.

“I am competent, capable and fit to pilot the affairs of the country to greatness.”



http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/25/buhari-should-hand-over-power-me-says-tinubu

