Buhari Submits N2.5 Trillion Supplementary Budget To NASS

A combination of photos of President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

President Buhari on Tuesday submitted the 2022 Appropriation amendment proposal to the National Assembly.

The amendment proposal is contained in a letter from the President which was read during the plenary.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila read the letter in their respective chambers.

In the letter, President Muhammadu Buhari said the amendment is necessary to accommodate some issues in the country including Petroleum Subsidy which must be considered.

In the letter, President Buhari is asking the National Assembly to approve the sum of N2.557 trillion supplementary budget for petrol subsidy from July to December 2022.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/02/15/just-in-buhari-submits-2022-appropriation-amendment-proposal-to-nass/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...