President Muhammadu Buhari is on an official visit to Nasarawa state to commission some projects executed by the Federal and State governments.

He arrived in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital around 10:00am on Thursday.

The President will first inspect the Lafia cargo airport before inaugurating other projects.

He was received by the state governor Abdullahi Sule and other dignitaries in the state.

Governor Sule, earlier on Tuesday announced that the President is expected to visit the country and urged residents in the State to turn out en-masse to receive the President.

He listed some of the projects expected to be commissioned to include Loko-Oweto Bridge, CBN complex, Federal Secretariat complex, and Abuja-Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi dual carriageway.

Others are Nasarawa Vocation and Skills Acquisition Institute, Karu and Lafia Bus Terminal, Keffi Square, and Neighbourhood Market.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/02/24/live-buhari-visits-nasarawa-to-commission-projects/

