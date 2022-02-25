Buhari’s Police Arrested Me Because Of My 2023 Presidential Ambition – Sowore

Police Arrest: Buhari-led Government Afraid I’ll Soon Declare For 2023 Presidency – Sowore

A team of armed policemen who laid siege at the entrance of the Court of Appeal in Abuja had on Thursday arrested Sowore over a frivolous petition by a former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko.

Human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore says he was arrested because the Nigerian government is afraid he will soon declare to run for 2023 presidency.

He was taken to the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, otherwise known as Abattoir, located at Guzape.

Speaking after his release, the activist said he is optimistic of becoming the next president of the country and not threatened by anyone.

“I knew this is what’s going to happen and I’m not surprised that that’s what they did. But when we got here, I made it clear to everybody, all of the police officers involved that I can’t write any statement and I won’t accept any kind of bail condition attached to my release,” he said.

“They took me to their detention, when they were tired; they came and call me that I should be going home. So I’m heading home now, no reason to worry, we know why this is happening, they are afraid of the future, they are afraid Sowore will declare very soon and become the president of Nigeria; you can’t stop me.”

http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/24/police-arrest-buhari-led-government-afraid-i%E2%80%99ll-soon-declare-2023-presidency-%E2%80%93-sowore

