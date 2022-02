Aftobeat artiste Burna Boy gifts his grandmother a hand bag which made her dance and sing his praise in appreciation.

She also replied that she knows Burna Boy’s mum will beg to borrow the bag but she won’t give her.

The family fun moment ended with her praising Burna Boy with lyrics from Yaba Buluku remix, “E fi le fun Burna, Odogwu you Bad o”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOUGJAfY3Z0

