Burna Boy Survives Car Crash, Says Everyone Was Recording Him Instead Of Helping

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, on Saturday night confirmed that he had a “bad accident” in his Ferrari, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to in his Instagram story, he stated that that his legs hurt a little but he was fine.

“Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My leg just hurts a little but I’m fine,” Burna Boy wrote.



He, however, stated that he found it funny that people were recording him instead of trying to help.

Burna Boy stared that the onlookers were too excited to see him regardless of the accident, adding that he still loved his fans.

Burna Boy said,

“It’s just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation) but I love you all. Gambo got me.”



Sharing a short video on his Insta story, the singer wrote,

“Just for confirmation. This is my face”



