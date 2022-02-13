Burnley Vs Liverpool Today At 3pm

Liverpool will look to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to continue between the sticks so Caoimhin Kelleher will remain on the bench.

Defence: Klopp could freshen things up in defence to give Joel Matip a rest. Ibrahima Konate is pushing for a recall and he could come in to line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool back four.

Andrew Robertson should continue at left-back ahead of Kostas Tsimikas. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to start once again at right-back and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent recent form.

Midfield: Liverpool have plenty of options in midfield with Klopp boasting a fully-fit squad to choose from. However, Fabinho is almost guaranteed to keep his place in the holding role this weekend.

The Reds are set to welcome Jordan Henderson back into the squad. The skipper missed Thursday night’s win over Leicester City with a minor back injury, but has been passed fit and should be recalled in midfield.

