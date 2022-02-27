Can First Fruit Offering Get God’s Reward If Given To A Biological Father?

Please, can first fruit offering be given to a biological father for God to reward?

If Given to a Priest or Pastor will it carry more blessings?

Can first fruit offering be put in the offering box as an act of faith for Gods blessings?

Th. you.

