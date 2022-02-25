Can I Be A Businessman As A Federal Government Worker?

Hi guys

Please i have a question, the way i am seeing EFCC and ICPC confiscating corrupt politicians and government workers assets, what if ones money is not from stealing public funds?

I am still young and have this big dream of becoming rich, and i know with government job you will never be rich( i mean rich).

So what if i start business and it become successful such that i have assets everywhere, will EFCC still seize those assets thinking i got them by stealing public funds, or what did Nigerian law says?

