Canadian Police Kill A Black Man, Abandon Body & Call Ambulance For Dog (Pix)

@Kelokemamii tweeted;

They shot a black man 5 times as he attempted to defend himself against a killer dog. the ambulance arrived to the scene, took the dog to the hospital & left his body laying there 8hrs. these officers were called to deescalate his PTSD episode. they killed him.

#justiceforlatjor



this happened in Calgary. right here in Canada. a family lost their provider, a beautiful spirit, a father… a person, a human being. everybody, from the officers to the emergency responders, should be jailed. they murdered a black man & put a dog’s life above his. A DOG.



credit: Calgary Herald

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...