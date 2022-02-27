Carabao Cup Final: Chelsea Vs Liverpool 10 – 11 On Penalties

Arsenal messed up……

The two sides have enjoyed some memorable battles over the years — the 4-4 tie at Stamford Bridge in the 2008-09 Champions League quarterfinals, anyone? — but have been evenly matched in this season’s league games, with a 1-1 draw at Anfield in August followed by an enthralling 2-2 draw in London in January.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have bigger priorities — the Premier League and Champions League, for a start — and they have each won the two big prizes in recent seasons. The pressure is off both teams on Sunday and Chelsea have already banked the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season, but if one team needs it more, it’s Liverpool, simply because Jurgen Klopp’s team have arguably not won the amount of silverware their performances have deserved over the past three or four seasons.

By winning the Carabao Cup, the Reds would somewhat address that imbalance, while also maintaining hopes of an unprecedented quadruple this season. Winning at Wembley could be Liverpool’s launchpad for a remarkable end to the campaign. From the other side, success for Chelsea would extend coach Thomas Tuchel’s trophy streak to four since taking charge in January 2021 — an obvious incentive for the German tactician

