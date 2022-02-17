Carry Your Cross, Stop Blaming IPOB Or ESN – Adamu Garba Tells Abba Kyari

Adamu Garba, formal presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC who formally declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023 has advice DCP Abba Kyari to stop blaming IPOB and ESN.

Adamu Garba share this on his Facebook page and urge the Abba Kyari to carry his cross

Here is what he wrote

Abba Kyari should Stop blaming IPOB or ESN even though we know who they are, but he should carry his cross because he acted as a common criminal and should be treated like one.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225381157411589&id=1103719094&sfnsn=scwspmo

