Chacha Eke Twerks For Her Husband On Valentine’s Day (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-Mmsc0H_oI

Chacha Eke-Faani Twerks For Her Husband, Austin Faani On Valentine’s Day (Photos, Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke-Faani shared a romantic video of herself twerked for her husband, Austin, on Valentine’s day, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in the video, she welcomed him with a lovely hug and kiss. She danced around him, and she happily collected a nylon bag he handed over to her.

Chacha Eke shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption;

“…What An Eternal Gift It Is To Be Loved By You; My Baby Tino ��❤️

.

.

@austinfaani”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZ96mVbDpJ2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...