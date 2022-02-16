Chacha Eke Twerks For Her Husband On Valentine’s Day (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-Mmsc0H_oI
Chacha Eke-Faani Twerks For Her Husband, Austin Faani On Valentine’s Day (Photos, Video)
Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke-Faani shared a romantic video of herself twerked for her husband, Austin, on Valentine’s day, IGBERETV reports.
As seen in the video, she welcomed him with a lovely hug and kiss. She danced around him, and she happily collected a nylon bag he handed over to her.
Chacha Eke shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption;
“…What An Eternal Gift It Is To Be Loved By You; My Baby Tino ��❤️
@austinfaani”
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZ96mVbDpJ2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
See video below.