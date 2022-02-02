By Emmanuel Ani

It was a sad tale for members of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Oluwatoyi District in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, as their monthly global crusade ended in a fiasco.

According to the wife of the pastor in charge of the church, Dr. Ajibade, trouble started when suspected thugs allegedly led by one Alfa Kudus, in their numbers, thronged the church premises to disrupt the solemn assembly.

Ajibade recounted that ”during our Global Crusade on 31st January 2022 at the Deeper Life Bible Church Oluwatoyi District Ado-Ekiti, a young man, named Alfa Kudus came with some men to meet one of our members (Brother Imole) during the prayer session and started shouting that his wife was beaten by Bro. Imole.

”They started beating Bro. Imole and within a few seconds about seven persons joined them, including a girl, before we intervened.

”The Pastor of the church told them to settle the issues outside but they failed to listen to him. One of them used a baton to beat Bro. Imole. They also destroyed 12 seats.

”It took the intervention of the landlord to restore normalcy before the matter was reported to the police.”

As of the time of filing this report, the matter is under investigation at the Police Area Command in Ado-Ekiti.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/02/chaos-as-alfa-leads-thugs-to-disrupt-church-service-in-ekiti/

