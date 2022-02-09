Checkout The Huge Amount Cristiano Ronaldo Now Makes Per Instagram Post

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo , with over 400 million followers on Instagram, is now the most followed person on the social media platform, and it has now been revealed that he rakes in a staggering £1.7m per post, Newspremises reports.

The Manchester United player became the most followed account on Instagram on Saturday, February 6, with Kylie Jenner coming second at a distant 309million followers.

Now, Betting experts OLBG say Ronaldo earns up to 1.7illion pounds from one social media post, as he averages 10milliom views per post.

Back in September 2021, Ronaldo had 237 million followers which resulted in an estimate of £1,019,100 per post.

With his current 401 million followers, Ronaldo’s earnings rise to £1,720,000 – over triple his £480k weekly wage at Manchester United.

The impressive number of followers means he has more followers than all 92 football clubs in the entire English Football League pyramid.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/2/cristiano-ronaldo-is-now-reportedly-making-over-17m-per-instagram-post.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...