Checkout The Mausoleum Where Ex Oyo Governor Alao-Akala Was Buried (Pictures)

As shared by the popular Facebook blog page IbadanToday, This Is The Erected Mausoleum Where The Remains Of Late Gov, Christopher Alao-Akala Was Laid.

It could be remembered that the former governor of Oyo state died earlier this year January 12th.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, were among the prominent Nigerians that attended the final burial ceremony of the late former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala, in Ogbomoso on yesterday.

Other prominent personnel present were Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, while the Governors of Ogun and Kwara were represented by their deputies.

Vice president Osinbajo, in his address at the Beulah Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, described the late former governor as a man of uncommon generosity.

