‘Checkout The Snake I Killed This Morning’ (Pictures)

It Was About 5:30 AM This Morning, I Just Stepped Out Of My Gate. . . I Caught A Glimpse Of This Slithering Creature Moving Across The Dusty Road; Pointed My Phone Torch And Lo And Behold, It Was A Snake.
.
I Thought About Catching And Keeping It For A Pet But I Was Running Late Already.
.
So I Stepped On It Severally And Forcefully. . . It Eventually Gave Up The Ghost.

