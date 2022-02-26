Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Relinquishes Stewardship Of The Club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has stepped aside from his role as the owner of the football club for the moment. As seen on the twitter handle of renowned football journalist @FabrizioRomano, His statement reads:
“I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.
I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans”.
Source : https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1497644999667851266?s=20&t=aeW50Q_d6FC-ML_18bI6aQ