Child Custody: Over 18,000 Sign Precious Chikwendu’s Petition Against FFK (Pix)

Child Custody: Over 18,000 Sign Precious Chikwendu’s Petition Against FFK (Photos)

Over 18, 000 signatories have signed a petition started by Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode seeking the custody of her children — Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam, IGBERETV reports.

The former beauty queen started the petition some days ago to the United Nations as a way to put an end to bullying and oppression from spouses who have more political power over the other.

She alleged that she was physically abused by the former minister when they were still together.

Her petition on change.org which sought 10,000 signatures has so far garnered 18, 365 signatories as of the time of filing this report. The petition is now aiming for 25, 000 signatories to make it one of the top signed petition on change.org.

Her latest Instagram post at the time of this report reads;

“It’s okay to be assumed foolish for fighting hard . But every mother knows deep down that there’s no foolishness in fighting for your children. Lets tag them and many more till we get immediate response. @changedotorg @cnnafrica @aljazeeraenglish @bbcafrica @cnn @zainashercnn @bbcnews @theshaderoom @shaunking @unwomen @unitednations @unicef @amnesty @michelleobama @oprah”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZmqp1CsQqt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Her petition reads;

“This petition would help African women who have been denied a right to their children because they were married to or cohabited with a person of power. This petition would put an end to bullying and oppression from political spouses who have the power and means to oppress and frustrate their partners out of the lives of their growing children who need the love and care of both parents.

“Precious Chikwendu, Miss United Nations 2014, cohabited with former minister of aviation of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode who has a history of abusing women. She experienced severe mental and physical abuse for the period of 6 years they were together.

“She was locked up in a mental home where she was injected with substances on the orders of Femi Fani-Kayode to enable him to create a situation to take over her kids. Since Precious walked away on August 2nd 2020, she has not been allowed any form of access to her children.

“In December 2021, the former Minster disobeyed court orders to allow her access to her children. Several court suits to have access to her children through the Nigerian court system have been met with a roadblock as Precious still has no access to her kids who are all below the age of six.

“She has taken all legal steps as permitted by her country but the country has failed her as the former minister still walks around like a hero and free even with proofs of domestic violence, assault and battery.

“Precious is seeking justice and custody of her children. This bill will help her bring her problem before the International community.”

Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu’s marriage crashed in 2020 over allegations of domestic violence by the former beauty queen and his counter-allegation of infidelity.

Precious and Fani-Kayode have been involved in a legal battle over the custody of their four sons since they separated.

https://igberetvnews.com/1414044/child-custody-18000-sign-precious-chikwendus-petition-ffk-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...