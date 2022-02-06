Church Members Roll In Mud Water After Falling Under Anointing (Video, Photos)

Church Members Roll In Mud Water After Falling Under Anointing (Video)
A video has surfaced showing the moment a man of God made his congregation members fall under the anointing in dramatic fashion.
The incident happened at a church on Nigeria.
The church members who fell under the anointing could be seen rolling in mud water, while some others were seen running helter-skelter.
In fact, the whole drama has left social media users agitated with many asking if this is truly the Christianity Jesus Christ brought to the world.
Watch video below: