Church Members Roll In Mud Water After Falling Under Anointing (Video, Photos)

Church Members Roll In Mud Water After Falling Under Anointing (Video)

A video has surfaced showing the moment a man of God made his congregation members fall under the anointing in dramatic fashion.

The incident happened at a church on Nigeria.

The church members who fell under the anointing could be seen rolling in mud water, while some others were seen running helter-skelter.

In fact, the whole drama has left social media users agitated with many asking if this is truly the Christianity Jesus Christ brought to the world.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6dFTQLPDJs

