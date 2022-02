Wow Pictures!

Since January 02 – the day after Desmond Tutu’s funeral on New Year’s Day – South Africa’s iconic institutions have been attacked or set on fire including the centuries-old parliament complex.

And now the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town where Desmond Tutu’s ashes are buried inside the floor behind the pulpit

The fires are widely believed to be related to the ‘Free Jacob Zuma’ movement.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...