Constitution Amendment Bills To Be Voted On By House Of Reps Tomorrow

House of Reps NGR @HouseNGR

Some of the Constitution Alteration bills that are to be voted on by members of the @HouseNGR tomorrow are;

LG Financial Autonomy

A Bill For An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to abrogate the State Joint LG Accounts and provide for a special account into which shall be paid all allocations due to Local Government Councils from the Federation Account and from the Government of the State and for related matters.

LG Government Administrative Autonomy

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish Local Government Councils as a tier of government and guarantee their democratic existence, tenure; and for related matters.



https://twitter.com/HouseNGR/status/1498262054368600067

House of Reps NGR @HouseNGR

Other Constitution Alteration bills to be voted on by members of @HouseNGR tomorrow include;

Devolution of Powers (National Grid System)

A Bill For An Act to alter provision of Constitution of d Fed Rep of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States generate, transmit &distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and for related matters.

Devolution of Powers (Correctional Services)

A Bill for An Act to alter d provision of d Constitution of the Fed Rep of Nigeria, 1999 to delete prisons in Exclusive Legislative List& redesignate it as Correctional Services in Concurrent Legislative List; &for related matters.

Separation of the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and of the State from the office of the Minister or Commissioner for Justice

A Bill For An Act to establish the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and of the State separate from the office of the Minister of Justice, or Commissioner for Justice of the State in order to make the offices of the Attorneys-General independent and insulated from partisanship; and for related matters

Independent Candidacy

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of Constitution of the Fed Rep of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for independent candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, @nassnigeria, State Houses of Assembly & Local Government Councils elections;& for related matters



https://twitter.com/HouseNGR/status/1498268164580425730

Other Constitution Alteration bills to be voted on by members of @HouseNGR tomorrow;

Fundamental Human Rights

A Bill For An Act to alter provisions of Constitution of d Fed Rep of Nigeria, 1999 to make free, compulsory & basic education a fundamental right of all citizens under Chapter IV of the Constitution; and related matters

Special Seats for Women

A Bill For An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters



https://twitter.com/HouseNGR/status/1498276660109533185

